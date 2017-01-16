Nazarbayev, IRENA Chief discuss coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Director of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Adnan Amin, Akorda press service informed.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of issues including promising areas of cooperation. The Head of State stressed integrating role of the IRENA which unites the efforts of various countries in renewable energy sector. The parties expressed satisfaction over successful development of partnership relations.

The International Renewable Energy Agency was established in January 2009. More than 140 countries have signed its charter to date.