Nazarbayev: Islam is against terrorism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The issue of reconciliation of Islamic states is of paramount importance. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it today after his talks with President of Senegal Macky Sall in Akorda.

“In the course of our negotiations we have touched upon the issue of unity of the Islamic states as well as our efforts on proving to the world that any religion is against terrorism, especially Islam,” said N.Nazarbayev.

It was noted that the top-level dialogue held in Astana and agreements reached underlie the Kazakh-Senegalese relations and are called to give a new impulse to the development of trade-economic and investment cooperation.

“I have invited the President of Senegal to attend the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana,” said the Head of State.