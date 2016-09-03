EN
    10:10, 03 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev: Islam Karimov devoted all his life to selfless service to his people

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to Chairman of the Uzbek Senate Nigmatilla Yuldashev upon death of President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov, Akorda informs.

    “It is with deep grief the Head of State learnt about death of President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov.

    “Kazakhstanis share the pain of untimely and irreparable loss. I am mourning over loss of my friend with whom I have worked side by side for almost 30 years,” the President noted.

    “He devoted all his life to selfless service to his people. He had always been Kazakhstan’s friend and he contributed a lot to strengthening of friendship and good-neighborhood between our nations. Cherished memory of Islam Abduganiyevich Karimov will always remain in our hearts,” reads the telegram.

    The Head of State expressed deepest condolences to the family and relatives of Islam Karimov, to the leadership and fraternal people of Uzbekistan. 

