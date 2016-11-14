Nazarbayev: It is not time to look for the guilty ones

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "It is not time to look for the guilty ones. It is time to look for middle ground and exact solutions", President Nursultan Nazarbayev said addressing the Astana Club meeting.

"The time to ask "who's guilty?" has passed. Now it is time to look for middle ground and exact solutions. This also applies to the issue of terrorism and problems in Syria. It is impossible to solve this problem without uniting all countries' efforts in one direction to defeat the evil. In the conditions when there is no longer trust between the major states it is difficult to achieve it. Terrorists are feeling good in such conditions", Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

As an example Nursultan Nazarbayev said it was quite symbolic that the issue of Iran's nuclear program was settled in a difficult period like this. "Disagreements between Russia and Turkey also found solutions in hard time. It means we are able to solve the challenges", Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.