EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:10, 30 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev, Jeenbekov eye further deepening of Kazakh-Kyrgyz ties

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President – Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    During the telephone talk the sides praised the development of cooperation between the two countries in political, trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.

    Nazarbayev and Jeenbekov also discussed the issues of regional agenda.

    They reiterated their readiness to further deepen and expand Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic cooperation for the benefit of the two nations.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Politics First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!