Nazarbayev, Jeenbekov eye further deepening of Kazakh-Kyrgyz ties

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President – Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

During the telephone talk the sides praised the development of cooperation between the two countries in political, trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Nazarbayev and Jeenbekov also discussed the issues of regional agenda.

They reiterated their readiness to further deepen and expand Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic cooperation for the benefit of the two nations.