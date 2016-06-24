Nazarbayev, Jinping eye further development of transport corridors in Kazakhstan, China

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping in Tashkent, the Akorda's press service reports.

At the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Xi Jinping discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation in economic, investment, energy, logistics, and cultural spheres. They also exchanged views on the issues of regional and international agenda.



Utmost attention was paid to interaction within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).



The Kazakh President congratulated Xi Jinping on the 95th anniversary of the Communist Party of China, adding that the Chinese people managed to achieve success under its aegis.



Xi Jinping, in turn, noted that over the years of independence Kazakhstan has achieved a lot on the path of sovereign development and socioeconomic reforms under the leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev, having become an active player in the global political processes. The Chinese leader also expressed his support for Kazakhstan's initiative on holding of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.



The sides also touched upon the high potential of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of transport and communications noting the mutually reinforcing nature of the Nurly Zhol program and the Silk Road Economic Belt initiative. Further development of transport corridors crossing the territory of the two countries was also discussed.



At the meeting it was pointed out that Astana and Beijing need to lift their two-way trade to a brand new level.



Additionally, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Xi Jinping agreed to further deepen long-term partnership in agro-industrial sector.