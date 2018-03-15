Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan always strived for close economic coop in Central Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaking at the working (consultative) meeting of the heads of Central Asian states in Astana today, Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that Kazakhstan has always strived for close economic cooperation with all of its neighbors, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the President, cooperation with Central Asian states, with whom Kazakhstan has a common history, culture, and world outlook is of a special importance for the country.

As the benefits of such high-level meetings for the countries, the Head of State noted the joining of their capabilities, growing intraregional trade and interdependent economies, strengthening regional security as well as the rapprochement of the peoples, that have close historical and cultural ties.

President Nazarbayev drew the participants' attention to the fact that political cooperation between the Central Asian states has made significant progress recently, noting the establishment of dialogue between the Foreign Offices of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, which, according to him, indicates the shared desire for the countries to join their efforts.



The Head of State added that he was pleased with the presence and support of all five top diplomats at the UN Security Council meeting he chaired in January and expressed hope that the countries will continue to support each other in the future.