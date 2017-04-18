Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan and China have a special model of partnership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the First Vice-Premier of the State Council of China Zhang Gaoli, Akorda press-service reports.

Opening the meeting, the Head of State greeted the First Vice-Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China and underlined a high level of the bilateral cooperation.

"Kazakhstan and China have a special model of partnership. We cooperate in energy and other sectors", Kazakh President noted.

Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked President of China Xi Jinping for invitation to international forum ‘One Belt - one way' and expressed his readiness to participate in the event.

"We expect a lot of work to do together. During my visit to Beijing in the framework of participation in forum ‘One Belt - one way' we will in detail discuss the linking the New Economic Policy ‘Nurly Zhol' with the Economic Belt of the Silk Road", the Head of State highlighted.

In his turn, Zhang Gaoli conveyed greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Kazakh President and noted the arrangements reached within the summit of the Cooperation Committee.

"The President of the PRC plans to visit Kazakhstan in June this year to participate in the opening ceremony of Expo 2017 global exhibition and in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit. Your committed leadership in Kazakhstan maintains the economy development dynamics and social stability, and enhances the welfare of the population. The authority of Kazakhstan in the international arena is growing", Mr. Gaoli said.

Underlining the importance of Nazarbayev's recently suggested initiative for modernization of public consciousness the Vice Premier of China expressed support for the reforms in Kazakhstan.

At the end of the meeting the President of Kazakhstan thanked the leaders of China for supporting the reforms implemented in the country and expressed his hope for strengthening of trade and economic relations between the two countries.