Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan and China initiatives will promote Silk Road revival

BEIJING-ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have exchanged written greetings on the occasion of released photo album "Beautiful Kazakhstan - Beautiful China: Nurly Zhol and the Silk Road Economic Belt", Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

Nursultan Nazarbayev says that China's initiative to shape "Silk Road Economic Belt" and "Nurly Zhol" state program implemented in Kazakhstan will contribute to the revival of the Great Transcontinental Backbone of Eurasia - the Silk Road.

"No doubt this year of Chinese tourism in Kazakhstan will make it possible to bring the peoples of our friendly countries even closer together", the Kazakh President stressed.

Xi Jinping in his greeting notes that China and Kazakhstan, as the important countries of the Great Silk Road, have significantly contributed to the exchanges between the civilizations.

"Over 25 years since the establishment of Chinese-Kazakh diplomatic relations the interstate relations have developed rapidly. Both sides have maintained close contacts at a high level, continually strengthening political mutual trust and comprehensively promoting practical cooperation (...) The China-Kazakhstan comprehensive strategic partnership has reached a higher level of development", the Chinese leader wrote.

According to him, this photo album, released through joint efforts of China and Kazakhstan, shows the two countries' magnificent natural and cultural sites to the entire world and embodies the friendship between the peoples.

Recall that on 6th June, 2017, the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana hosted the opening ceremony of "Beautiful Kazakhstan - Beautiful China" photo exhibition and the presentation of the same-name photo album to be published in Kazakh and Chinese.

The event is timed to the 25th Anniversary of Kazakhstan-China diplomatic relations. Its organizers are the Kazakh Ministry of Information and Communications, the Chinese State Council Press Office, the Kazakh Embassy to China, the Chinese Embassy to Kazakhstan and the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration.

Kazinform News Agency and Renmin Huabao Publishing House are in full charge of the photo exhibition and the photo album publication.

In the exhibition there are about 100 pictures made by the photographers of the two countries. They depict nature, history, culture and life of the peoples of Kazakhstan and China, as well as humanitarian and economic cooperation of the neighboring countries, illustrating the peoples' friendship as the main subject.

The exhibition in the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation will last till June 10, 2017.