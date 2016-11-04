Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan and Slovakia interested in development of cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic Miroslav Laichak, Akorda informed.

During the meeting the parties discussed the ways of intensifying bilateral relations, cooperation in political and economic sphere.

The head of the state noted that it has been 24 years since the diplomatic relations between the countries was established.

"In the current year Slovakia is chairing the European Union. In Bratislava EU summit was held. This demonstrates dynamic development of relations between the Slovak Republic within the EU", President Nazarbayev said.

Kazakhstan President stressed that almost half of the goods turnover falls on EU countries, which indicates strong economic relations of our republic with the EU.

"We have signed partnership agreement with the EU and hope for your support. I would like to express gratitude for ratification of this document", Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined. He also noted the necessity to activate bilateral relations.

"Kazakhstan is carrying out implementation of the industrial-innovative program, diversification of economy for development of processing industries, and privatization", Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

In reply the Slovakian Minister congratulated President Nazarbayev on the 25h anniversary of independence and the achievements the country has made during these years.

The foreign minister has come to Kazakhstan with a business delegation which is meeting the Kazakhstan colleagues at the moment.

The Slovak guest has also noted the importance of bringing the relations between Kazakhstan and EU to a completely new level. He also pointed out the global role of Kazakhstan in handling the issues of the regional agenda which is gaining more importance in the light of upcoming membership of the country in the UN Security Council.