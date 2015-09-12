Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan plans to develop space sector together with Russia (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended a press conference of the Souyz TMA-16M spacecraft's crew that safely landed in Kazakhstan this morning.

At the press conference, the Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan together with its close partner Russia plans to develop its space agency (Kazcosmos) and space sector. "Thanks to support of our Russian partners at Roscosmos, we trained and sent three cosmonauts into space - Toktar [Aubakirov], Talgat [Mussabayev] and now Aidyn [Aimbetov] whom I would like to congratulate on returning home," President Nazarbayev said. Aidyn Aimbetov, in turn, said it was a great honor to represent Kazakhstan in the international crew. Asked about how Kazakhstan will benefit from Aimbetov's flight, the Kazakh President said that it will contribute to technical progress in the country and that all discoveries made and research conducted in space is worth every tenge spent. Dutch cosmonaut Andreas Mogensen, Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka and Kazakh cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov returned from the International Space Station (ISS) and landed near Zhezkazgan city in Karaganda region at 6:51 a.m. Astana time. After that, they were transported to the Astana International Airport where the cosmonauts were greeted by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazcosmos managers, government officials, reps of national and foreign mass media and others.