Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan ready to cooperate with Senegal in all spheres

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with President of the Republic of Senegal Macky Sall who is in Kazakhstan for an official visit.

According to the Akorda's press service, during the meeting the heads of state touched upon a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Utmost attention was paid to international and regional agenda as well as issues of mutual interest.

President Nazarbayev lauded the Senegalese leader for visiting Kazakhstan for the first time ever.

"Our country is open to cooperation with Senegal in all spheres. Your republic is an important part of Africa and we are honored to cooperate with it," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

President Sall, in turn, thanked his Kazakhstani counterpart for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan, expressing hope the visit will help establish contacts between the two countries.

"I would like to praise your leadership in Central Asia and beyond. Your diplomatic, political and economic activity stretches far beyond this region. Astana proves that you are a great creator. The entire world is interested in our continent and we've come to you as partners to establish cooperation," the Senegalese President added.

