Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan, Russia keen on establishment of transport-logistics infrastructure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Russia are keen on creating transport and logistics infrastructure between Europe and Asia, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the Kazakh-Russian Business Forum in Astana.

“Our countries have mutual interest in establishment of a transport and logistics infrastructure between Europe and Asia. Russia and Kazakhstan are currently carrying out a huge work in this area. In our territory, we have already formed a transport corridor from east to west, from north to south,” N.Nazarbayev noted.

The new routes running via Kazakhstan from China to Russia and Europe as well as via the Caspian Sea to the Caucasus and Turkey reduce cargo delivery time twofold compared to traditional sea routes.

“One more route has been opened from Russia through Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan to the Persian Gulf region. This is a through railway route to the Middle East. The time of delivery of goods from Siberia and Ural to the Middle East countries is reduced by four days. We have never had such opportunities before,” added the Kazakh President.