Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan, Russia need to spur agro-innovations

SOCHI. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Russia need to set up a joint center for agricultural innovations, believes President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"Innovations are the key to the development of agro-industrial sector. It needs modernization and advanced technologies in the first place. That is why I believe that agriculture ministries of our countries need to set up a joint center for agro-innovations in order to introduce new technological solutions," President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the 12th Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Russia and Kazakhstan in the city of Sochi on Wednesday. According to the Kazakh President, it is crucial to give ‘green light' to small producers of agricultural goods. "We [the EEU member states] need to work out new standards and requirements to agricultural products," President Nazarbayev added.