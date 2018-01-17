Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan sees U.S. as a reliable partner

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - U.S. President Donald J. Trump welcomed his Kazakh counterpart President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the White House today, Kazinform reports.





During the meeting in the Oval Office Nazarbayev and Trump discussed ways to strengthen and enhance Kazakhstan-U.S. strategic partnership on regional security issues and economic cooperation.







After exchanging greetings, the President of Kazakhstan thanked Donald J. Trump for the invitation to visit the White House, stressing that Kazakhstan sees the U.S. as a reliable partner and bilateral relations should grow even further.







"First of all, Mr. President. Thank you very much for your invitation. It's a great honor to be here," President Nazarbayev said at the onset of the meeting. "I would like to start with congratulating you on the first anniversary in the office. That year was very productive. And you achieved a lot for your country.



Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that the fact that he is the first Central Asian leader to be invited to the White House by this administration will help strengthen ties between Kazakhstan and the U.S.







The Kazakh leader reminded that the U.S. was one of the first countries to recognize Kazakhstan's independence and added that over the past 26 years, relations between the two countries have strengthened and today's visit is a witness to that.



Later during the joint press statements with the Kazakh President, Donald Trump said:



"Having you at the White House is an honor. Mr. President, thank you for visiting with us. We have very important discussions going on. For more than a quarter century, the United States has seen the strong, sovereign and independent nation of Kazakhstan as a valued friend and a strategic partner in Central Asia. As we are honored to be the first country to recognize Kazakhstan's independence on Christmas day in 1991. It's a long time ago, but not that long. You've made an incredible stride. Since that time the United States and Kazakhstan have worked together to advance peace and security in the region and far beyond the region. Together we dismantle Kazakhstan's nuclear weapons infrastructure and ensured a safer and healthier future for the children of Kazakhstan and for the world at large. Today, President and I have a series of discussions on how our relationship can further the safety, prosperity and wellbeing of our people."







President Trump went on to emphasize that Kazakhstan is a valued partner for the U.S. in its efforts to rid the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons. "Together we are determined to prevent the North Korean regime from threatening the world with nuclear devastation. I also want to thank the President for his full support for our South Asia strategy, including our efforts in Afghanistan. I greatly appreciate the President's personal assurances that Kazakhstan will continue to provide critical logistical support and access for our troops fighting ISIS and the Taliban. We have made tremendous strides. We also appreciate Kazakhstan's work to train and educate Afghan civilian specialists. I'm grateful for President's pledge of additional support to bolster Afghan security," he said.



According to President Trump, the Unites States seeks partners who are strong, prosperous, respectful of their neighbors and in control of their own destinies. "I am pleased that President has shared his plan for Kazakhstan to become a top 30 global economy by 2050. He is also working to improve Kazakhstan's business environment which will create new opportunities for American companies who are over there and lots of jobs are being provided to both countries," he noted.







"I greatly appreciate Kazakhstan's participation in our Central Asia Trade Forum and in our Central Asia Trade and Investment Framework Agreement. The President and I are working together to bring high-quality U.S. products and services to Kazakhstani people. It's really important and it's happening rapidly all across a range of industries, including commercial aircraft, railways, medical services, technology and energy. Working in common cause we can advance greater opportunity for citizens in both of our countries," President Trump added.



Wrapping up his remarks, Donald Trump once again thanked President Nazarbayev for visiting the White House today. "Our nations have a long history of cooperation to promote a safer, healthier, more prosperous and brighter tomorrow. I look forward to seeing the greater advances of the Kazakhstani people under your incredible leadership. We want a strong, sovereign and thriving future for Kazakhstan and for the peace loving nations of the world, all of them," he said in conclusion.

