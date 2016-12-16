EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:29, 16 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan started from scratch

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev recalled the first years of Kazakhstan's Independence during the TV project entitled "How the history was made" on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "We started from scratch. There was nothing: no state, no institutes, no money. Enterprises put a halt on their activities due to broken ties [with the Soviet Union countries]. The enterprises couldn't export their products and, hence, had no money to buy raw materials. Agricultural complex was also brought to a halt and we had no idea in which direction to move. We had to start from scratch, we had to do something," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

    The Kazakh leader reminded that the situation in early 1990s was very difficult, "We needed to find the way out. We had no foreign policy, no defense industry and no program to follow. We had nothing," the President added.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan 25 Years of Independence Independence day Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!