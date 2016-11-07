Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan supports Central Asia plus Japan dialogue

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe within the framework of his official visit to Japan today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the meeting the Head of State emphasized the symbolic meaning of the meeting in the year of 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence on the threshold of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



"We fully support the Central Asia plus Japan dialogue initiated by Japan. You pay utmost attention to Kazakhstan. We would like to closely cooperate with Japan both in economy and politics," President Nazarbayev said during the meeting.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also praised the well-established work of the joint Kazakhstani-Japanese enterprises and the fact that commercial and economic ties between the two nations continue to strengthen.



"This is your first visit to Japan over the past eight years. When I was in Kazakhstan last year, you gave me a warm welcome and demonstrated your hospitality. I would like to thank you for that," Prime Minister Abe said in turn.



He also stressed that Japan is interested in establishing close ties with Kazakhstan, situated in the heart of Eurasia and rich in mineral wealth, and highly appreciated Kazakhstan's efforts in non-proliferation and nuclear disarmament.



The negotiations are believed to result in signing of a number of documents. Additionally, the heads of the two countries are expected to make joint statement for mass media.