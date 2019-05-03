EN
    14:12, 03 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev, Kirabayev disscuss development of domestic literature

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First President of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev and well-known scientist and literary critic Serik Kirabayev has met today in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the First President.

    The sides discussed the current state and prospects of development of domestic literature. Utmost attention was paid to the topical issues of education and science.

    During the meeting, Serik Kirabayev expressed his support for Nursultan Nazarbayev's decision to step down from the post of the President and wished the Leader of the Nation further success.

