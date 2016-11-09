Nazarbayev laid flowers to Hiroshima Cenotaph

HIROSHIMA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev who is on an official visit to Japan, has participated in a ceremony of laying flowers to the Cenotaph for A-bomb Victims in Hiroshima built in memory of the victims of 1945 nuclear bombing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State surveyed the expositions at the Peace Memorial Museum in the Peace Memorial Park. The Park is located in the area of the former Nakajima district which was fully destroyed during the Hiroshima bomb attack in 1945.



Every year on 6 August, the city of Hiroshima holds traditional Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony in honor of the bomb attack victims with the participation of the officials of Japan and foreign guests.



The 122,000 sq m complex includes the Peace Memorial Museum, numerous monuments, peace bells and the Cenotaph. The Museum consists of two blocks. The exposition of the Eastern Hall is devoted to the prerequisites of the nuclear bombing, participation of Japan in the world war and general information about the nuclear age.