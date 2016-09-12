Nazarbayev laid flowers to tomb of late Uzbek President Islam Karimov

SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has laid today flowers to the tomb of late President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov in Samarkand.

Addressing the attendees of the ceremony, the Kazakh Leader noted that for many years, he and Islam Karimov had been bound by ties of friendship, mutual understanding and support.

“I am confident that the next generations of Uzbek people, statesmen will always remember Islam Karimov. His rich heritage, the results of his activity will be studied by descendants and his deeds will write his name in history of Uzbekistan. He was a famous leader, who greatly contributed to the formation and growth of the country’s economy and increase of people’s well-being. We lost a great person,” said N.Nazarbayev.

The Kazakh President highlighted also invaluable role of the First President of Uzbekistan in strengthening historical and strategic ties between the fraternal countries.

“In 1998, at the Khoja Akhmet Yassawi Mausoleum, we signed the Treaty on Eternal Friendship and our relations have always been based on this document. Kazakhstan has always been and will be a close friend for Uzbek people, sharing your happiness and empathizing in hard times,” stressed the Head of State.



