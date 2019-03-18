EN
    16:57, 18 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev laid foundation stone for new mosque in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev laid a foundation stone for a new mosque in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Sponsored by all those willing citizens and businessmen, the mosque will be located in a new park area near the EXPO town. According to the municipal administration, the mosque can receive up to 30,000 visitors.

    The total area of the facility will be 57,000 square meters, while the height of minarets will be 130 meters. Open and closed parking areas for 3,500 cars will be built as well.


    "This mosque will serve both as a house of worship and as a sightseeing for our guests, for tourists," said the President and added that he would personally control the construction process.

    According to Director of Astana 2020 Fund Nurzhan Mynzhasarov, the mosque is expected to become the largest one both in Central Asia and in the CIS. Construction works will last for two years, he added.

