Nazarbayev launched Tokyo Rope Almaty enterprise at video-conference in Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM During a video-conference today in Tokyo, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has launched the Tokyo Rope Almaty enterprise, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek addressed the President, who is on an official visit to Tokyo now, to give a permission to launch the enterprise.

“Launch the plant,” said N.Nazarbayev from Tokyo.

TOKYO ROPE MFG is 100% founder of the enterprise.

The company specializes in manufacture of steel tie-down systems for mining industry, anchor 3D bolts, steel-wire ropes and metalware.

The volume of investments is 25trln tenge ($10mln at the first stage, $20mln at the second stage, $40mln at the third stage). The project is expected to be implemented in 2016-2020. The volume of output is expected to make 5,000 tonnes of hardware items (1st, 2nd stages) and 7,000 tonnes of steel ropes (3rd stage).

Up to 100 people will be employed at the enterprise, which plans to export its products to Central Asia, CIS, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, Mongolia, India etc.