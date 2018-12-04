Nazarbayev, Lukashenko discuss future of Eurasian Economic Union

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko over the phone, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the phone call, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Belarus praised positive dynamics of bilateral relations in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.



Nazarbayev and Lukashenko also exchanged views on the future of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on the threshold of the session of the Supreme Economic Council in Saint Petersburg.