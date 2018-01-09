Nazarbayev makes announcement on Annual Address

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev made an announcement on the upcoming Annual State-of-the-Nation Address, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State summarized 10 tasks outlined in the Address:

1) Kazakhstan's industry should become the leader in adopting new technologies

2) The efficiency of use of the resource potential should be considerably improved

3) The farming sector should be taken to a new technology level

4) To continue developing the transport and logistics infrastructure to a greater extent

5) Application of advanced technologies in construction, housing and utilities

6) "Reloading" the financial sector

7) A new quality of the human capital

8) Effective public administration

9) Rule of law and fight against corruption remain the priorities of the state policy

10) Adopting Smart City technologies will effectively solve the problems of the growing cities and improve their attractiveness for investors.

The President noted that the Annual State-of-the-Nation Address will be published tomorrow, on January 10, 2018.