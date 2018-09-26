Nazarbayev meet with Security Council Secretary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Secretary of the Security Council Gabit Baizhanov, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting, President Nazarbayev stressed that the Security Council is a government agency which coordinates state policy in terms of ensuring national security, the rule of law and strengthening Kazakhstan's defense capacity.



"The new law on the Security Council significantly expands its authority. In this light, it is crucial to carefully study the regulatory framework, including the documents regulating the activities of law-enforcement agencies," the Kazakh leader said.



Gabit Baizhanov, in turn, reported to President Nazarbayev on the progress in preparations for the regular session of the Security Council.



Wrapping up the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions on the further work of the Security Council.