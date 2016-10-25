EN
    22:33, 25 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev meets Head of Saudi Majlis Ash-Shura

    RIYADH. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with head of Majlis of Ash-Schur of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdullah ibn Muhammad Al-Sheikh, Kazinform informs. During the meeting the parties noted that Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia need to move to a new level of relations. 


    President Nazarbayev expressed confidence in implementation of the reached agreements. In return, Abdullah ibn Muhammad Al-Sheikh assured Nursultan Nazarbayev of taking the necessary efforts for further strengthening of the relations between the two countries.

