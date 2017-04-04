Nazarbayev meets residents of Mangistau region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met the members of the public during his working trip to Mangistau region, Kazinform reports with reference to Akorda press-service.

Honored veterans, industrial workers, youth leaders, athletes, heads of NGOs and ethnic cultural associations attended the meeting.

In his speech Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out the immensity of the country's goal to develop global competitiveness of Kazakhstan.

Kazakh President noted the growth of Mangistau's relative share in the industry of the country in the years of independence".

"Mangistau regional economy has considerably grown over the past time. Since Independence the gross regional product has increased by 32 times exceeding KZT2tn. 7 million sq.m of housing has been built. In 2016 the region attracted KZT400bn investment or 12 times more than in 2000", Nazarbayev said.

He underlined the significant potential of Mangistau region in energy, industry and transport logistics.





"Located in the very heart of Eurasia, Kazakhstan has always been considered as a landlocked country. Today we have successfully overcome continental closure. We built a modern seaport in Aktau, figuratively speaking we "opened a window to the outer world", the President concluded.

In addition, the Head of State mentioned the existing Aktau Seaport special economic zone as a successful example of systematic development.

Nursultan Nazarbayev drew attention to the necessity to use a significant potential of cross-border cooperation.





"Kazakhstan has always supported friendly relations with neighbors. Laterally yesterday I was in Azerbaijan. We have great opportunities to expand cooperation. In the last two years alone the mutual trade turnover between Mangistau region and Azerbaijan has increased by five times. Your region is the most important transit hub linking Kazakhstan to global and regional markets. We should fully use this enormous potential", Nazarbayev underlined.

Alongside this, Kazakh President noted the success in social sphere of the region.

"For the years of Independence the population of the region has doubled and is equal to 640,000 people, and life expectancy is extending. For these years 271,000 children have come to life, and it is the highest rate in the Republic. Over 125,000 people have returned to the historical land; it is like a whole city. For the quarter-century the number of medical institutions has increased by 2.5 times, and the number of schools has doubled. 229 kindergartens have been put into operation", Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.

In return, the Mangistau akim Yeraly Tugzhanov reported on the socioeconomic situation in the region and its prospects for development.

The members of the public expressed their gratitude to the President for continued focus on the issues of regional development and effective national policy.

In conclusion, the Head of State emphasized the necessity to maintain the policy of unity, harmony and friendship being the pledge for country's successful development and wished splendid health, well-being and prosperity for all Mangistau residents.