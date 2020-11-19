EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:20, 19 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev meets with Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First Kazakh President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altai Kulginov, Kazinform cites the official website of the First President.

    The meeting focused on the importance of protection of vulnerable groups and reps of SMEs during the pandemic.

    The Nur-Sultan Mayor presented Elbasy with the information about the construction of affordable housing for workers of education, healthcare, police, culture, sport spheres as well as for vulnerable groups.

    Kulginov also briefed the First President on the measures for development of road and engineering infrastructure, social projects as well as for improvement of neighborhoods.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nur-Sultan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!