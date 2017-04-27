EN
    Nazarbayev meets with staff of LLP Gold Aluminum in Shymkent

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the course of his working trip to the South Kazakhstan region, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev visited Gold Aluminum LLP specializing in manufacturing aluminum sections for windows.    

    The Head of State studied the information stands and exhibition models and was reported about the company’s development plans.

    “The establishment of own production and substitution of imported goods is one of the most important objectives set to Kazakhstan at the present stage of economic development,” said Nazarbayev.

    Upon completion of the visit, the President met with the employees of the company and wished them fruitful work and professional achievements.

    The enterprise was launched under the Industrialization Map in 2014. The volume of output in 2016 reached 750 tonnes of aluminum sections. The company exports its products to the CIS countries. 

    Industry Turkestan region President of Kazakhstan Industrial and Innovation policy of Kazakhstan President
