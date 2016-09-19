Nazarbayev meets with staff of Taldykorgan general hospital

ASTANA-TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has paid a visit to a general hospital in Taldykorgan city today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

During the visit, the President was briefed on the key directions of the development of the regional healthcare system and the implementation of corresponding state programs.



Additionally, Nursultan Nazarbayev met with the staff of the hospital who praised the social policy conducted in the country and thanked the Kazakh President for utmost attention paid to the healthcare sphere.



The new general hospital is a modernly equipped building designed to take in 300 patients a day.