Nazarbayev meets with Uzbek President in South Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev who paid a working visit to South Kazakhstan region, Akorda press-service reports.

The Presidents discussed implementation of the agreements reached during the state visit of the Uzbek leader to Kazakhstan in March this year.

President of Kazakhstan noted that since the last meeting the economic activity between both countries has been growing.

"For the 1st quarter of this year the level of commercial relations in various economic sectors is reported to rise. It is important to note the transport and logistics, automotive industry as well as regional cooperation in a wide range of issues. The turnover of commodities for the first three months of 2017 has increased by 37 per cent", Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

For his part, Shavkat Mirziyoyev pointed out that the intensity of bilateral meetings directly affects the effectiveness of interstate relations.

"After my visit in March this year we agreed upon the Road Map for all lines of our cooperation. Meetings between ministers and regional leaders have become more frequent", said the Uzbek President.

The Head of Uzbekistan thanked Nazarbayev for assistance in oil transportation from the Russian Federation.

At the end of the meeting both leaders expressed their confidence in continuation and further development of a positive pace of Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation.