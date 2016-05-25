ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with members of the International Consultative Council in Astana today, the president's press service reports.

Participating in the meeting were former Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Alfred Gusenbauer, former President of Poland Aleksander Kwaśniewski, former President of the European Commission and former Prime Minister of Italy Romano Prodi and former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Barak.

At the meeting participants discussed the key directions of development of Kazakhstani economy, progress of implementation of state programs, steps to strengthen cooperation with the EU countries and advantages of membership in the WTO.

The President of Kazakhstan drew attention of those present to volatility of global economy that affects our country. At the same time, Nursultan Nazarbayev lauded Kazakhstan for continuing on the path of reforms despite all the difficulties.

The members of the Council, in turn, expressed their gratitude for the meeting and shared their thoughts on the pressing political and economic issues.

Ex-Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Alfred Gusenbauer noted that reforms implemented by Kazakhstan are the timely response to new global challenges enabling the Central Asian republic to join the club of the world's most developed countries.

Former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Barak believes that Kazakhstan has all resources in place to be competitive in the global food market.

Ex-President of Poland Aleksander Kwaśniewski praised Kazakhstan's dynamic development thanks to reforms that solve social problems, improve human capital and support SMEs.

Former President of the European Commission and former Prime Minister of Italy Romano Prodi said that all member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, including Kazakhstan, can benefit greatly from possible cooperation with the European Union.