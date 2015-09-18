EN
    13:15, 18 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev met ex-President of Israel Shimon Peres

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with ex-President of Israel Shimon Peres, who arrived in Astana to partake in "Council of Sages".

    As Akorda press service reports, the parties focused on the most urgent issues of regional and international agenda. Key aspects of further expansion of bilateral economic and investment ties were discussed too. The Head of State thanked S.Peres for the visit and huge contribution to strengthening friendly and trustful relations between the countries.

