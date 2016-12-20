EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:41, 20 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev met veteran of Great Patriotic War

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with veteran of the Great Patriotic War Amanzhol Kalikov, Akorda press service reported.

    During the conversation in the Almaty residence of the President of Kazakhstan the Head of state thanked Amanzhol Kalikov for the work for sake of the country, and wished him good health and wellbeing.

    In return, the veteran noted the invaluable contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to strengthen independence of our republic, improvement of welfare of the population.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!