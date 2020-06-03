Nazarbayev met with UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mohammad Al-Jaber

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Kazakhstan Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al-Jaber, Kazinform reports citing the official website of Elbasy.

During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked Mohammad Al-Jaber, completing his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, for his contribution to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

In turn, Mohammad Al-Jaber expressed gratitude to Elbasy and all the people of Kazakhstan for the warm welcome, fruitful collaboration and all possible assistance in developing relations between the two states.