Nazarbayev: Military forces protect our Motherland and its sovereignty (PHOTO)

ALMATY-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan - Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Nursultan Nazarbayev has surveyed today the facilities of the combat and methodical training center of the special forces units of the Kazakh Internal Affairs Ministry.

Additionally, Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the facilities of the special forces units, including "Kalkan" of the State Guard Service, "Burkit" of the National Guard, "Sunkar" of the Internal Affairs Ministry, "Arystan" of the National Security Committee and more.

According to the president's press service, the Kazakh President addressed participants of the Kaisar 2016 drills the same day, noting that the new combat and methodical training center offers the best training for militiamen allowing them to hone their skills.

President Nazarbayev stressed that due to latest developments in the world and the region, terrorist acts and military conflicts in the Middle East military forces should be prepared for all types of threats.

"Military forces are of paramount importance for preserving territorial integrity, protecting our Motherlands and its sovereignty," the Head of State pointed out.

In his speech Nursultan Nazarbayev also mentioned that throughout the years of independence the Kazakh army and other military units reached the new level in their development.

