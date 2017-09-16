EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:54, 16 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev, Mirziyoyev attend industrial exhibition in Tashkent

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As part of his state visit to Uzbekistan, President Nursultan Nazarbayev together with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the industrial exhibition "Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan: a new stage of cooperation" where the heads of state familiarized with products made in Kazakhstan.

    According to the Akorda's press service, the Tashkent-hosted exhibition showcases export-oriented products of over 50 big Kazakhstani military-technical, aviation, pharmaceutical, textile, construction, engineering, and IT companies.

    The ultimate goal of the exhibition is to help establish solid ties between the companies of the two countries and facilitate implementation of new joint trade and investment projects.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!