Nazarbayev, Mirziyoyev attend industrial exhibition in Tashkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As part of his state visit to Uzbekistan, President Nursultan Nazarbayev together with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the industrial exhibition "Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan: a new stage of cooperation" where the heads of state familiarized with products made in Kazakhstan.

According to the Akorda's press service, the Tashkent-hosted exhibition showcases export-oriented products of over 50 big Kazakhstani military-technical, aviation, pharmaceutical, textile, construction, engineering, and IT companies.



The ultimate goal of the exhibition is to help establish solid ties between the companies of the two countries and facilitate implementation of new joint trade and investment projects.