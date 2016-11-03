Nazarbayev, Mirziyoyev discuss Kazakh-Uzbek coop prospects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with Acting President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the press service of Akorda informed.

During the conversation, N.Nazarbayev congratulated Sh.Mirziyoyev on nomination of his candidacy to the oncoming Dec 4 Presidential Elections in Uzbekistan.

The sides positively assessed the activation of intergovernmental contacts which gave a good impetus to the deepening and expansion of trade-economic ties between our countries.

Special attention was given to the prospects of further development of bilateral cooperation.