Nazarbayev, Mirziyoyev exchange congratulatory messages on anniversary of diplomatic relations

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, the two heads of state exchanged congratulatory messages, Kazinform cites Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

In his message, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that despite the short history of Kazakh-Uzbek relations, significant results have been achieved.

According to him, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan setting an example of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, form a solid foundation for further development of the Central Asian region.

The Head of State expressed confidence that the fruitful strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will continue to develop for the benefit of their peoples.

Uzbekistan's Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that the "truly historic" anniversary lays a foundation for strengthening friendship and good-neighborliness, as well as the dynamic development of mutually beneficial and multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan based on their "eternal friendship" and "strategic partnership".

Mirziyoyev also added that the high-level Kazakh-Uzbek talks that were held this year, allowed to bring the bilateral relations to a new level adding a new practical content to it. He noted that the current level of cooperation meets the interests of the two fraternal peoples and contributes to stability and progress in the region.

In his message, Uzbek President has once again underscored the firm intention to continue expanding and deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan, including within the framework of international and regional organizations.