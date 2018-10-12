EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:53, 12 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev, Mirziyoyev had telephone conversation

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

    The two leaders discussed the state and prospects of the bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international agendas.

    The presidents expressed satisfaction with progressive development of the relations between the two states. They also emphasized the importance of the Year of Uzbekistan being held  in Kazakhstan for deepening the comprehensive cooperation.

    The conversation was initiated by the Uzbek side.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!