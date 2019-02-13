Nazarbayev mourns death of Afghan war hero Boris Kerimbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Majilis deputy Bakhytbek Smagul in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

The Head of State noted it was quite symbolic to meet on the threshold of the 30th anniversary of withdrawal of the Soviet troops from Afghanistan and extended his heartfelt congratulations to veterans and participants of the war on this occasion.



The President of Kazakhstan also expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of veteran of the Afghan War, retired colonel Boris Kerimbayev on the occasion of his passing.



During the meeting, MP Smagul informed Nursultan Nazarbayev of the activities of the Association of the organizations of the Afghan War Veterans "Veterans of Kazakhstan" and events dated to the 30th anniversary of withdrawal of the Soviet troops from Afghanistan.