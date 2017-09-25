Nazarbayev mourns death of statesman Uzakbai Karamanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the family and relatives of Uzakbai Karamanov on the occasion of his untimely passing, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The telegram notes that the President of Kazakhstan was deeply saddened by the death of Uzakbai Karamanov, the outstanding statesman and public figure.



"Uzakbai Karamanovich has been working in the name of people and his country's prosperity all his life. Thanks to his exceptional organizational skills and authority, he held many senior posts and always fulfilled the tasks he was given," the telegram reads.



Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the people of Kazakhstan will not forget his name and merits to the Motherland.



Mr. Karamanov used to serve as the first Prime Minister of the Kazakh SSR.