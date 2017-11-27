Nazarbayev mourns untimely passing of poet Muzafar Alimbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his condolences to the family and loved ones of Kazakhstani poet Muzafar Alimbayev on the occasion of his untimely passing, the Akorda press service reports.

In the telegram of condolences, President Nazarbayev praised Alimbayev's contribution to the development of the Kazakh literature and upbringing of the young generation of Kazakhstanis.



The Kazakh leader stressed that in the Soviet times Alimbayev stood with the greatest men of the Kazakh literature in importance and worked for the good of his Motherland. For 30 years, he had worked as the editor of children's magazine Baldyrgan and greatly contributed to the development of the state language and upbringing of our children. His work on collection and research of Kazakh proverbs and sayings is of paramount importance.



"I believe that Muzafar Alimbayev's name and merits will be remembered by the people of Kazakhstan forever," President Nazarbayev wrote in conclusion.