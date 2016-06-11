EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:26, 11 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev: My dream of reputable education center in Kazakhstan has come true

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his congratulations to graduates of the Nazarbayev University at its second graduation ceremony today.

    "I would like to congratulate all of you on graduating the Nazarbayev University. Today is a big day for the sphere of education of our country... I would like to encourage all students and all professors to develop further. Six years ago when I opened the university, I wanted Kazakhstan to have a reputable center of education. This dream has come true," said President Nazarvayev addressing the graduates.

    The Head of State also noted that 622 students will graduate from the university this year.

    "I believe you will make your contribution to the development of our country. Of course, you should bear in mind that you are the children of independence. Despite all the difficulties, we've managed to provide conditions for you to obtain education," the President stressed at the graduation ceremony.

    Tags:
    Astana Education President of Kazakhstan Education and Science Kazinform's Timeline News President Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!