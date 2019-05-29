Nazarbayev named Honorary Chairman of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin suggested awarding the title of the Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports.

"Thanks to political far-sightedness and strategic vision of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, the idea of the Eurasian integration has become reality, transforming the geopolitical landscape of the continent economically. Given his historical contribution to the formation of the Eurasian Economic Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested awarding the title of the Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev," said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his opening remarks at the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Nur-Sultan.



"On behalf of Kazakhstan I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the President of the Russian Federation for the proposal and to all our partners for expressing unanimous support," President Tokayev added.