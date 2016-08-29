Nazarbayev named main reason of successful development of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova read a welcome address of the Head of State to the participants of the international conference titled "Constitution - foundation of dynamic and stable development of society and state".

"Dear friends! The international conference dedicated to the Constitution Day of Kazakhstan is held on the year of the 25th anniversary of independence of our country. Kazakhstan has become a respectable member of the world community over these 25 years. The main guarantee of successful development of the country was strict observance of the spirit of the Constitution adopted at the referendum of the country," the President's address reads.

The Head of State also noted that thanks to the norms of the main law of the country, some serious reforms ensuring stable economic growth, increase of wellbeing of the people of Kazakhstan and the growth of the image of the country in the international arena were held.

"Presently, Kazakhstan has a new great goal, which is to become one of the 30 most developed countries of the world by the mid-century. Such programs as "Nurly Zhol" and "National Plan - 100 specific steps" were launched in Kazakhstan for ensuring sooner achievement of the goal. The joint efforts of the society and the state are aimed at all-round realization of the potential of the Constitution of Kazakhstan.

I am also confident that the ideas of the participants of the conference will help in future development of the country," N. Nazarbayev added.



