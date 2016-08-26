EN
    16:35, 26 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev named Olga Rypakova mother-heroine

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev named Rio Games bronze medalist Olga Rypakova a hero and said that her bronze medal should equal the gold.

    “Olga Rypakova’s bronze medal  amounts to a gold one. Why? Because Olga delivered a child after the London Olympic Games. She is a mother of two children. She managed to keep herself in shape and achieve excellent results. She  did it! She is a mother-heroine!” noted the President.

    N.Nazarbayev thanked the athletes, their relatives and families, coaches and fans for their victories at the Olympic Games and wished them to train a lot for the next Olympics. 

