Nazarbayev named Olga Rypakova mother-heroine

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev named Rio Games bronze medalist Olga Rypakova a hero and said that her bronze medal should equal the gold.

“Olga Rypakova’s bronze medal amounts to a gold one. Why? Because Olga delivered a child after the London Olympic Games. She is a mother of two children. She managed to keep herself in shape and achieve excellent results. She did it! She is a mother-heroine!” noted the President.

N.Nazarbayev thanked the athletes, their relatives and families, coaches and fans for their victories at the Olympic Games and wished them to train a lot for the next Olympics.