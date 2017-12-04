Nazarbayev: Necessary to deepen coop between Kazakh-German businessmen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with German businessmen in the Akorda presidential residence on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

In attendance at the meeting were Wolfgang Büchele, Chairman of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, Nikolaus Knauf, CEO of the Knauf Group, and Rolf Mafael, Ambassador of Germany to Kazakhstan.



At the onset of the meeting, President Nazarbayev greeted the German businessmen who had arrived in Astana to meet with local authorities and Kazakh entrepreneurs and expressed confidence that the upcoming meetings would be fruitful.



Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded of the meaningful meeting he had had with German businessmen in Sochi this October.



The Kazakh President pointed out the growing number of German companies operating in Kazakhstan and stressed the need to deepen cooperation between the entrepreneurs of the two countries.



Wolfgang Büchele, in turn, thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for an opportunity to meet and discuss the agreements reached in Sochi.



He noted that Kazakhstan and Germany enjoy intensive economic relations. 2017 saw positive dynamics in the development of cooperation between Astana and Berlin. Mr. Büchele also lauded the import growth from Kazakhstan to Germany.