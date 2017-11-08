Nazarbayev: Necessary to expand SME sector in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded of the need to continue the work on expanding the sector of small and medium entrepreneurship in Kostanay region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State highlighted that today the SMEs' performance growth and the support of employment are still among the focus areas of Kazakhstani authorities' work.

"Atameken [Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan] is implementing a very good training program called "Bastau Business". It is necessary to teach people how to start a business, tell them where to go and how to get loans. Within the framework of "Bastau Business", Atameken is doing that work, and it is necessary to give support because the output of goods manufactured by the SMEs should be growing. It is necessary to increase employment, it is necessary to teach people how to provide themselves with all the things needed. The Government is helping in this respect," the President said.

Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov who accompanied President Nazarbayev during the working visit around the region added that entrepreneurs can raise loans, expand and develop their businesses via 34 programs available in the region.



Recall that President Nursultan Nazarbayev paid a working visit to Kostanay region on Wednesday (November 8).