Nazarbayev: Netherlands is one of largest trade partners of Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Mark Rutte who arrived in Astana with an official visit.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the cooperation in trade-economic, oil and gas, agriculture, transport and space development sectors, Akorda reports.

The parties exchanged also views on pivotal issues of the international agenda.

As the Head of State noted, the Netherlands has been an important partner for Kazakhstan.

“This is our fourth meeting. My last year visit to your country was very fruitful and I highly evaluate its results. In turn, in 2010, the Netherlands participated in the OSCE Summit in Astana. The Kingdom of the Netherlands ranks the first among European countries in the amount of investments channeled to our country, and it is one of the most important trade partners of Kazakhstan. We perceive your visit as a will to raise our bilateral relations to a brand new level. One more important sign is that you are accompanied by the representatives of the Dutch business circles,” said the Head of State.

In turn, M. Rutte pointed out broad opportunities for cooperation, in particular, in light of implementation of “100 specific Steps” plan by Kazakhstan aimed at diversification of economy.